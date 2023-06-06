Apple Joins the Metaverse War With New VR Headset Launch

Key Points:

Following years of anticipation, Apple launched the Vision Pro, the company’s first significant new product category since the Apple Watch in 2015.

The device is a brand-new headset that is integrated with some of Apple’s most popular apps. It costs $3,499.

Many see this as the future of the Internet and serious competition with Meta.

Apple introduced its long-awaited “mixed reality” headgear on Monday, the company’s most anticipated hardware product launch since Steve Jobs presented the iPad in 2010.

With the release of the Apple Watch in 2015, the product’s debut has been dubbed the most anticipated. Moreover, it has the ability to fundamentally alter how people use and accept augmented reality. As a result, as it prepares to compete with Meta Quest and other huge VR headsets, Apple may be prepared to make an even greater influence on the metaverse.

The device, named Vision Pro, will be available “early next year.” It mixes virtual reality with augmented reality, which superimposes digital pictures on top of the actual environment. The tech giant claimed it would retail for $3,499, which is more than most experts predicted and roughly 12 times the price of Meta’s Quest 2, the most popular VR headset.

When it was originally launched, virtual reality was expected to be the next generation of the internet. As a result, a slew of businesses embraced the shift and devised strategies to profit from it. Mark Zuckerberg changed the emphasis of his brand, and Meta emerged from Facebook.

CEO Tim Cook, who launched the new device at the company’s Worldwide Developers Conference at its gleaming Apple Park headquarters in Cupertino, California, said:

“This is a day that’s been years in the making. I believe that augmented reality is a profound technology.”

The device has some impressive specs: it has 23 million pixels across two displays, a custom Apple silicon chip, and VisionOS, a spatial operating system that offers a three-dimensional interface, releasing applications from the confines of traditional screens and bringing them into real-world spaces. To begin, Apple claims that customers may play more than 100 Apple Arcade games, while the Silicon Valley behemoth claims that the gadget allows for new sorts of games with titles that cover a spectrum of immersion.

Apple stressed the uniqueness of the headset’s augmented reality capabilities, as well as the sports and entertainment collaborations it will provide. The smartphone will feature a new processor dubbed R1 that will interpret information from its sensors in less time than the blink of an eye, according to Apple.

The company also unveiled a slew of new goods and features at its annual developer conference, including a 15-inch MacBook Air, a powerful CPU dubbed M2 Ultra, enhancements to its iOS software, and a long-awaited fix to prevent autocorrect from awkwardly translating a frequent curse to “ducking.”

Apple announced this stunning device during WWDC 2023. When it will be available for purchase is currently unknown. Several have speculated on when it would be released, but one thing is certain: it might be the company’s first excursion into the metaverse.

