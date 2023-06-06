Apple Joins the Metaverse War With New VR Headset Launch

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Binance Tax
new
Free tax tool to calculate your crypto taxes
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
new
Get up to 8% cashback when you spend at 90M merchants worldwide
Binance Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto with 0 fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Capital Connect
Connecting investors and investment managers
Feed
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Apple Joins the Metaverse War With New VR Headset Launch

CoinCu - Harold
2023-06-06 05:00
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Key Points:
  • Following years of anticipation, Apple launched the Vision Pro, the company’s first significant new product category since the Apple Watch in 2015.
  • The device is a brand-new headset that is integrated with some of Apple’s most popular apps. It costs $3,499.
  • Many see this as the future of the Internet and serious competition with Meta.
Apple introduced its long-awaited “mixed reality” headgear on Monday, the company’s most anticipated hardware product launch since Steve Jobs presented the iPad in 2010.
With the release of the Apple Watch in 2015, the product’s debut has been dubbed the most anticipated. Moreover, it has the ability to fundamentally alter how people use and accept augmented reality. As a result, as it prepares to compete with Meta Quest and other huge VR headsets, Apple may be prepared to make an even greater influence on the metaverse.
The device, named Vision Pro, will be available “early next year.” It mixes virtual reality with augmented reality, which superimposes digital pictures on top of the actual environment. The tech giant claimed it would retail for $3,499, which is more than most experts predicted and roughly 12 times the price of Meta’s Quest 2, the most popular VR headset.
When it was originally launched, virtual reality was expected to be the next generation of the internet. As a result, a slew of businesses embraced the shift and devised strategies to profit from it. Mark Zuckerberg changed the emphasis of his brand, and Meta emerged from Facebook.
CEO Tim Cook, who launched the new device at the company’s Worldwide Developers Conference at its gleaming Apple Park headquarters in Cupertino, California, said:
“This is a day that’s been years in the making. I believe that augmented reality is a profound technology.”
The device has some impressive specs: it has 23 million pixels across two displays, a custom Apple silicon chip, and VisionOS, a spatial operating system that offers a three-dimensional interface, releasing applications from the confines of traditional screens and bringing them into real-world spaces. To begin, Apple claims that customers may play more than 100 Apple Arcade games, while the Silicon Valley behemoth claims that the gadget allows for new sorts of games with titles that cover a spectrum of immersion.
Apple stressed the uniqueness of the headset’s augmented reality capabilities, as well as the sports and entertainment collaborations it will provide. The smartphone will feature a new processor dubbed R1 that will interpret information from its sensors in less time than the blink of an eye, according to Apple.
The company also unveiled a slew of new goods and features at its annual developer conference, including a 15-inch MacBook Air, a powerful CPU dubbed M2 Ultra, enhancements to its iOS software, and a long-awaited fix to prevent autocorrect from awkwardly translating a frequent curse to “ducking.”
Apple announced this stunning device during WWDC 2023. When it will be available for purchase is currently unknown. Several have speculated on when it would be released, but one thing is certain: it might be the company’s first excursion into the metaverse.
DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your research before investing.
Join us to keep track of news: https://linktr.ee/coincu
Harold
Coincu News
View full text