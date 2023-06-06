copy link
Digital Asset Funds Remarks a Total of $329M on 7th Consecutive Week
TheNewsCrypto - Nafesha
2023-06-06 04:00
- 7th consecutive week counts a total of $329M from Digital Asset Investment products.
- Investors to gain profits rather than structural downshifts over the sentiment.
On Monday, the seventh consecutive week of outflows from Digital Asset Investment products accounts for $62M which then totals around $329 million. This indicates the one percent of overall assets under management (AuM). However, on a statistical basis, this coincides with the proportion of outflows seen in earlier 2022.
The low trading activity is the reason behind the recent outflows with 60% remaining volumes which is obviously less than the average over the year. To mention, this has affected the crypto market broadening with a decline of around 55% volumes over the previous 7 weeks’ consideration.
Cryptocurrencies Hitting Recent Outflows
As per the last week, Tron (TRX) has been outflowing nearly $51M which is of 70% consideration in total AuM. Meanwhile, the first ever cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (BTC) outlooked a minor outflow which records $2.7M whereas short-bitcoin is around $6.3M.
Moreover, the Bitcoin outflows are attracting investors by which they gain profits and quit shorter positions. It is preferred since the recent outflows constitute a structural downshift for BTC sentiment.
