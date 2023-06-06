Digital Asset Funds Remarks a Total of $329M on 7th Consecutive Week

7th consecutive week counts a total of $329M from Digital Asset Investment products.

Investors to gain profits rather than structural downshifts over the sentiment.

On Monday, the seventh consecutive week of outflows from Digital Asset Investment products accounts for $62M which then totals around $329 million. This indicates the one percent of overall assets under management (AuM). However, on a statistical basis, this coincides with the proportion of outflows seen in earlier 2022.

The low trading activity is the reason behind the recent outflows with 60% remaining volumes which is obviously less than the average over the year. To mention, this has affected the crypto market broadening with a decline of around 55% volumes over the previous 7 weeks’ consideration.

Cryptocurrencies Hitting Recent Outflows

As per the last week, Tron (TRX) has been outflowing nearly $51M which is of 70% consideration in total AuM. Meanwhile, the first ever cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (BTC) outlooked a minor outflow which records $2.7M whereas short-bitcoin is around $6.3M.

Moreover, the Bitcoin outflows are attracting investors by which they gain profits and quit shorter positions. It is preferred since the recent outflows constitute a structural downshift for BTC sentiment.

