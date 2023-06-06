TOKEN2049 Singapore Set to Be World’s Largest Web3 Event With Over 10,000 Attendees

Not only Asia’s largest Web3 event, this year’s conference is expected to be the world’s largest of its kind

TOKEN2049 has already surpassed last year’s registration and sponsorship numbers with numbers steadily climbing ahead of September

Speaker highlights include prolific entrepreneur Balaji Srinivasan; Ethereum Co-Founder Joe Lubin; Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz

SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#token2049—TOKEN2049, Asia’s premier Web3 and crypto conference, has announced its first batch of high-profile title sponsors and headline speakers for its much-anticipated Singapore return. TOKEN2049 will take place from 13-14 September 2023 at Marina Bay Sands, ahead of the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix 2023 race weekend.

TOKEN2049 is set to welcome over 10,000 attendees from over 3,500 companies, making it the largest event of its kind this year. With the conference taking place in Singapore once more, this speaks to the enduring importance of Asia as a driver of growth and vibrancy of innovation in the global digital asset ecosystem. Following the resounding success of its record-breaking Singapore 2022 event, TOKEN2049 will feature an expansive programme of over 300 side events and networking opportunities taking place from 11-17 September throughout the city-state.

Celebrating the event’s triumphant return to Singapore, Alex Fiskum, Co-Founder of TOKEN2049 said: “ We’ve seen unprecedented traction and interest amid a record number of ticket registrations to date and confirmed speakers, sponsors and partners in our line-up. We expect TOKEN2049 Singapore to be the largest crypto event of the year, an unforgettable experience that will surpass our previous editions in terms of size, activity, and overall excitement.”

Gathering global industry leaders, top decision makers and innovators, new additions in the 2023 agenda include hacker houses, technical workshops, and NFT galleries among others. The 2023 edition of the conference has already surpassed last year’s attendance, sponsorship and speaker milestones, with numbers rapidly rising ahead of September.

This year’s agenda spans the ever-evolving regulatory landscape, the rise of AI, Web3 gaming, NFTs and the metaverse, DeFi, scalability, interoperability, and many more. The impressive speaker line-up includes Balaji Srinivasan, Founder, Investor and Author of The Network State; Joe Lubin, Co-Founder of Ethereum and Founder of ConsenSys; Stani Kulechov, Founder and CEO of Aave; Mike Novogratz, CEO of Galaxy Digital; Sandeep Nailwal, Co-Founder of Polygon; and Brad Garlinghouse, CEO of Ripple, along with a range of leading industry figureheads.

“ This is the second year for us to combine TOKEN2049 and Singapore Grand Prix where we’ll unveil the new McLaren OKX custom livery. The event is a great starter to the weekend and to bring crypto and F1 fans together in a big way. This year has been about helping people see the future of Web3 through our latest “rewrite the system” campaign and Singapore will be a prime venue for us to amplify our efforts,” said Haider Rafique, Chief Marketing Officer at OKX.

The diversity of this year’s title sponsors for TOKEN2049 Singapore speaks to the inherent vigour of the industry. This includes leading cryptocurrency spot and derivatives exchange OKX; global fintech payments and stablecoin commerce platform Circle; world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance; global digital asset market maker and multi-stage Web3 investment firm DWF Labs; open-source blockchain technology firm EOS Network Foundation; DeFi asset management protocol Tranchess; top cryptocurrency exchange platform Kucoin; the world’s largest multichain ecosystem Polkadot; all-in-one, institutionally-focused digital asset platform Fireblocks; leading decentralised blockchain operating system TRON DAO; world’s largest crypto copy trading platform Bitget; open-source public blockchain Klaytn; and the world’s first Sharia-compliant crypto asset Islamic Coin.

ABOUT TOKEN2049

TOKEN2049 is a premier Web3 event, organised annually in Singapore, where decision-makers in the global crypto ecosystem connect to exchange ideas, network, and shape the industry. TOKEN2049 is a global meeting place for entrepreneurs, institutions, industry insiders, investors, builders, and those with a strong interest in the crypto and blockchain industry.