Binance CEO CZ: "Our team is all standing by, ensuring systems are stable, including withdrawals, and deposits"
Binance News Team
2023-06-05 16:01
Binance founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) tweeted "Our team is all standing by, ensuring systems are stable, including withdrawals, and deposits."
"We will issue a response once we see the complaint. Haven't seen it yet. Media gets the info before we do."
