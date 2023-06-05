zkPass Wins Build the Block, the World's First Metaverse-Based Web3 Entrepreneur Reality Show

In the finale of Build the Block, the world's first Web3 entrepreneur reality show set in the metaverse, zkPass emerged as the competition winner. Over the course of the show, participants demonstrated their projects' potential to secure an investment.

As the victor, zkPass has been offered investments from Binance Labs, Mind Network, Kryptoskatt, Bracket Labs, and dappOS. The competition showcased the innovative spirit driving the development of the Web3 ecosystem.