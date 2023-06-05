Binance Appoints Rachel Conlan as Vice President of Global Marketing

Binance has announced the hiring of Rachel Conlan as its Vice President of Global Marketing. Conlan, a veteran marketing executive, will be responsible for managing regional and global marketing teams to reinforce and expand Binance's position as an industry leader in the cryptocurrency space.

Prior to joining Binance, Conlan held positions at OKX, CAA Sports, and Havas. At OKX, she served as Global Head of Brand Marketing and Partnerships, leading marketing initiatives through collaborations with organizations including Manchester City F.C., McLaren Racing, and the Tribeca Film Festival. At CAA Sports and Havas, she was in charge of Global Partnerships and served as Global Chief Marketing Officer, respectively.

Binance Co-Founder Yi He expressed confidence in Conlan's ability to propel the industry forward and introduce more people to blockchain technology and Binance. Conlan's role will be crucial in advancing the company's marketing efforts, including engaging untapped demographics, working with policymakers, and connecting with industry leaders.

In her new position, Conlan will also oversee Binance's existing and future brand partnerships. She will lead campaigns involving Cristiano Ronaldo, The Weeknd, Alpine Formula 1, and Khaby Lame, while also exploring innovative brand collaborations and driving broader conversations with influential leaders on the role of digital assets.