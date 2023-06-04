Binance Awarded Prestigious ISO 27001 and ISO 27701 Certifications in Security and Privacy

Binance has obtained the coveted ISO 27001 and ISO 27701 certifications for information security governance and privacy information management in France, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). These certifications, awarded by trusted external auditor A-LIGN, represent a significant milestone for the company.

The internationally recognized ISO 27001 and ISO 27701 certifications attest to Binance's commitment to building robust security and privacy measures. A-LIGN, a security and compliance partner assisting more than 4,000 global organizations in mitigating cybersecurity risks, conducted a comprehensive evaluation of Binance's security and privacy systems before granting the certifications.