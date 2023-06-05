EU Officials Want All AI-generated Content to Be Labeled

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Binance Tax
new
Free tax tool to calculate your crypto taxes
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
new
Get up to 8% cashback when you spend at 90M merchants worldwide
Binance Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto with 0 fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Capital Connect
Connecting investors and investment managers
Feed
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

EU Officials Want All AI-generated Content to Be Labeled

Cointelegraph By Savannah Fortis
2023-06-05 12:45
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Officials in the European Union have discussed additional measures that would make artificial intelligence (AI) tools, such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT, more transparent to the public.
On June 5, Vera Jourova, the European Commission’s vice president for values and transparency, told the media that companies deploying generative AI tools with the “potential to generate disinformation” should place labels on their content as an effort to combat “fake news.”
“Signatories who have services with a potential to disseminate AI generated disinformation should, in turn, put in place technology to recognize such content and clearly label this to users.”
Jourova also referenced companies that integrate generative AI into their services — such as Microsoft’s Bing Chat and Google’s Bard — as needing to create “safeguards” to prevent malicious actors from utilizing them for disinformation purposes.
In 2018 the EU created its “Code of Practice on Disinformation,” which acts as both an agreement and a tool for players in the tech industry on self-regulatory standards to combat disinformation.
Major tech companies, including Google, Microsoft and Meta Platforms, have already signed onto the EU’s 2022 Code of Practice on Disinformation. Jourova said those companies and others should report on new safeguards for AI this upcoming July.
She also highlighted Twitter’s withdrawal from the code of practice, saying the company should anticipate more scrutiny from regulators.
“By leaving the Code, Twitter has attracted a lot of attention, and its actions and compliance with EU law will be scrutinized vigorously and urgently.”
These statements from the vice president come as the EU prepares its forthcoming EU Artificial Intelligence Act, which will be a comprehensive set of guidelines for the public use of AI and the companies deploying it.
Despite the official laws scheduled to take effect in the next two to three years, European officials have urged companies to create a voluntary code of conduct for generative AI developers in the meantime.
View full text