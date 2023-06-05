copy link
create picture
more
Bitcoin Falls Below This Major Level; Pepe Becomes Top Loser
Benzinga - Lisa Levin
2023-06-05 14:52
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded lower, with the cryptocurrency prices falling below the $27,000 level on Monday.
Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) also recorded losses, trading below the key $1,900 mark this morning.
Terra Classic (CRYPTO: LUNC) was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Pepe (CRYPTO: PEPE) turned out to be the biggest loser.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $1.13 trillion, recording a 24-hour decline of 1.3%. BTC was trading lower by 1.5% at $26,777 while ETH fell by around 1.8% to $1,869 on Monday.
Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:
Gainers
- Terra Classic (CRYPTO: LUNC)
Price: $0.0001002 24-hour gain: 9.8%
- Decentraland (CRYPTO: MANA)
Price: $0.5209 24-hour gain: 6.1%
- The Sandbox (CRYPTO: SAND)
Price: $0.6115 24-hour gain: 6.1%
- Kava (CRYPTO: KAVA)
Price: $1.05 24-hour gain: 3.7%
- Axie Infinity (CRYPTO: AXS)
Price: $7.40 24-hour gain: 2.6%
Losers
- Pepe (CRYPTO: PEPE)
Price: $0.000001173 24-hour drop: 8.6%
- WOO Network (CRYPTO: WOO)
Price: $0.2304 24-hour drop: 6.4%
- GateToken (CRYPTO: GT)
Price: $4.14 24-hour drop: 5.9%
- Conflux (CRYPTO: CFX)
Price: $0.2593 24-hour drop: 5.3%
- Injective (CRYPTO: INJ)
Price: $7.55 24-hour drop: 5.2%
Read This Next: Meta Platforms To Rally Around 30%? Here Are 10 Other Analyst Forecasts For Monday
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
View full text