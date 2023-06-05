Bitcoin Falls Below This Major Level; Pepe Becomes Top Loser

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded lower, with the cryptocurrency prices falling below the $27,000 level on Monday.

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) also recorded losses, trading below the key $1,900 mark this morning.

Terra Classic (CRYPTO: LUNC) was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Pepe (CRYPTO: PEPE) turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $1.13 trillion, recording a 24-hour decline of 1.3%. BTC was trading lower by 1.5% at $26,777 while ETH fell by around 1.8% to $1,869 on Monday.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

Gainers

Terra Classic (CRYPTO: LUNC)

Price: $0.0001002 24-hour gain: 9.8%

Decentraland (CRYPTO: MANA)

Price: $0.5209 24-hour gain: 6.1%

The Sandbox (CRYPTO: SAND)

Price: $0.6115 24-hour gain: 6.1%

Kava (CRYPTO: KAVA)

Price: $1.05 24-hour gain: 3.7%

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO: AXS)

Price: $7.40 24-hour gain: 2.6%

Losers

Pepe (CRYPTO: PEPE)

Price: $0.000001173 24-hour drop: 8.6%

WOO Network (CRYPTO: WOO)

Price: $0.2304 24-hour drop: 6.4%

GateToken (CRYPTO: GT)

Price: $4.14 24-hour drop: 5.9%

Conflux (CRYPTO: CFX)

Price: $0.2593 24-hour drop: 5.3%

Injective (CRYPTO: INJ)

Price: $7.55 24-hour drop: 5.2%

