Binance Market Update (2023-06-05)
Binance
2023-06-05 09:30
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.13T, down by -1.36% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $26,714 and $27,455 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $26,787, down by -1.52%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include MULTI, MTL, and REN, up by 22%, 19%, and 10%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Atomic Wallet Users Hacked for $35M Worth of Bitcoin, Ether, Tether and Other Tokens
- Metropolitan Museum of Art to Return $550K in Donations From FTX
- Atomic Wallet Exploited, Users Report Loss of Entire Portfolios
- Nike and EA Sports to Introduce NFTs for Artistic Self-Expression
- Former Ethereum Miner CoreWeave Inks an AI Deal With Microsoft
- Bitcoin Miners Celebrate As U.S. Drops Controversial Bitcoin Tax Proposal
Market movers:
- ETH: $1871.3 (-1.76%)
- BNB: $300.7 (-2.08%)
- XRP: $0.5356 (+2.16%)
- ADA: $0.3737 (-1.99%)
- DOGE: $0.07182 (-1.55%)
- SOL: $21.55 (-0.14%)
- MATIC: $0.8886 (-1.81%)
- TRX: $0.08161 (+1.00%)
- LTC: $93.2 (-3.05%)
- DOT: $5.311 (-0.99%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- MULTI/BUSD (+22%)
- MTL/BUSD (+19%)
- REN/BUSD (+10%)
