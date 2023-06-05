Metaverse Tokens Soar 6% Amid Rumors of Apple's AR/VR Headset Debut

Metaverse tokens, including The Sandbox (SAND) and Decentraland (MANA), rose as much as 6% in the past 24 hours, amid rumors of Apple Inc‘s (NASDAQ:AAPL) possible entry into the world of virtual and augmented reality headsets.

What Happened: This development follows reports indicating that Apple may unveil new headset technology in the upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference, which could put it in competition with Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) in a market that is yet to fully take off.

Rumors suggest that Apple could use the occasion to showcase and sell the “Reality Pro” headset, priced at approximately $3,000, along with proprietary software designed to run on this new technology, according to a note from well-known Wedbush analyst Dan Ives.

Despite the growing buzz, Apple has remained tight-lipped about these reports and has not made an official statement.

Why It Matters: If Apple does unveil new augmented or virtual reality headgear, it could heat up competition between CEO Tim Cook and Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg.

The two global technology companies have a history of disagreements, with conflicts arising over the handling of their respective tech firms, especially with regard to data privacy and China ties.

Price Action: At the time of writing, The Sandbox was trading at $0.60, up 6.12%. MANA was trading at $0.53, up 6.24% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.