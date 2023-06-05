Atomic Wallet Users Hacked for $35M Worth of Bitcoin, Ether, Tether and Other Tokens

The crypto industry’s latest causality occurred over the weekend as nearly $35 million worth of various tokens were stolen from Atomic Wallet, a centralized storage and wallet service.

These tokens included bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH), tether (USDT), dogecoin (DOGE), litecoin (LTC), bnb coin (BNB) and polygon (MATIC). Tron-based USDT seemed to be the largest stolen stash, on-chain analytics cited by blockchain sleuth @ZachXBT showed.

In a Monday tweet, Atomic Wallet said the impacted users represented “less than 1% of our monthly active users,” with the last drained transaction occurring on Saturday.

The firm previously said it was investigating and analyzing the attack. It had not released specifics of the attacks as of Monday morning.

Victims have been asked to submit information on a Google Docs form that Atomic Wallet is using to conduct its investigations.

Several users report that their crypto was stolen after a recent software update, while others say they were impacted despite not updating to the latest version, messages from Atomic Wallet’s official Telegram channel viewed by CoinDesk show.