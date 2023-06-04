Jack Dorsey Tips Pro-crypto Candidate Robert Kennedy to Win Presidency

Twitter founder and current CEO of fintech firm Block Inc., Jack Dorsey has thrown his weight behind pro-crypto Democrat presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

“He can and will,” wrote Dorsey, sharing a YouTube clip from Fox News, featuring Kennedy explaining how he plans to beat popular Republican presidential candidates Ron De Santis and Donald Trump.

He can and will https://t.co/zrKLc2BKhz — jack (@jack) June 4, 2023

When a user asked if he was “endorsing or just predicting?” Kennedy, Dorsey replied with “both.”

Robert Kennedy is the nephew of the United States’ 35th President John F. Kennedy, and the latest member from the Kennedy families’ political dynasty to put their name up for a presidential bid.

Kennedy, an environmental lawyer and outspoken anti-vaccine advocate, first announced his presidential campaign on April 19. Notably, Kennedy is a strong supporter of cryptocurrencies. During a May 19 keynote speech at the Bitcoin Miami Conference, he told attendees that he would accept donations for his presidential campaign in Bitcoin (BTC).

He has described the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin as an “innovation engine” and criticized Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) as tools that can “vastly magnify the government’s power to suffocate dissent by cutting off access to funds with a keystroke.”

On May 3, Kennedy also condemned the Biden administration’s proposed tax on crypto mining. He called the proposed 30% tax on energy used by crypto miners “a bad idea,” and claimed that while mining’s energy use was “a concern” it’s “somewhat overstated.” ‘

According to a May 27 poll from Fox News, Kennedy commands support from 16% of the Democratic primary voters, which as Fox notes, is a “sizable chunk” for a primary challenger against an incumbent president.