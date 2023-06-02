Binance Futures to Update Leverage and Margin Tiers for USDⓈ-M LINAUSDT Perpetual Contract

Binance Futures is set to adjust the leverage and margin tiers of the USDⓈ-M LINAUSDT Perpetual Contract on June 3, 2023, at 03:00 (UTC). The changes will affect existing positions opened before the update. To avoid potential liquidation, users are advised to adjust their positions and leverage prior to the scheduled adjustment.

The updated leverage and margin tiers for the LINAUSDT (USDⓈ-M Perpetual Contract) will be available on the Binance platform following the adjustment.