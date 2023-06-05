Exchange
The Future of NFTs: Gary Vee Predicts Expansion Beyond Digital Collectibles

Cryptopolitan - Florence Muchai
2023-06-05 09:47
Gary Vee has put his voice to the public over NFTs. Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are a new and exciting development in the fast-expanding field of blockchain technology and digital currencies. As NFTs make it possible to possess and verify one-of-a-kind digital assets, they usher in a new age in how we experience and interact with digital works of art, collectibles, and more.
Although NFTs have seen explosive growth in digital art and collectibles, well-known entrepreneur and investor Gary Vee thinks their utility goes far beyond these niche markets.

Gary Vee sees NFTs going beyond digital finance

Gary Vee has made a name for himself as a visionary company leader who can anticipate and capitalize on new developments. He also has gained notoriety for his ability to foresee changes in the market and seize chances thanks to his extensive online following and profitable investments. Gary Vee believes that NFTs have excellent potential in the long run.
Although NFTs are most commonly associated with the realm of digital art at the moment, Gary Vee is confident that their applicability will grow to encompass many other fields. In an interview, he recently discussed how NFTs could revolutionize industries, including real estate, gaming, sports, and even education.
While popular NFT franchises like Pudgy Penguins and Bored Ape Yacht Club have begun licensing their IP for physical products like toys and clothing, Vaynerchuk believes there are better courses of action for some ideas.
Gary Vee thinks NFTs could produce unique digital assets, ownership rights, and experiences in various fields, opening up innovative options and profoundly changing how we interact with these industries.
According to Vee, one industry where NFTs could make a significant impact is real estate. NFTs will become extensively used, allowing people to own digital copies of real estate and take part in frictionless transactions and fractional ownership. Making real estate investing more accessible and liquid would contribute to the democratization of an industry that has historically been infamously closed off and challenging to break into.
NFTs have already become popular in gaming as a way to tokenize in-game assets like virtual land, characters, and rare things. Vee thinks this trend will keep growing, making it possible for gamers to own and sell virtual items across different gaming platforms. This not only gives gamers a new way to make money but also gives developers a chance to make successful virtual economies.

NFTs and IP in the Evolving Digital Landscape

According to Gary Vee, there are better methods than digital collectibles for helping NFTs become widely accepted. He thinks there may be a role for tickets, agreements, and title insurance.
According to him, the internet was once the “information superhighway” because people used it like a library to perform research. As the saying goes, “Today, we know the internet for a lot more.”
Furthermore, NFTs might trigger a paradigm shift in the sports business. From historic moments in sports to one-of-a-kind pieces of memorabilia, Gary Vee imagines a future where sports fans might possess digital treasures related to their favorite sportspeople. These digital assets might be purchased, sold, and traded, giving sports fans a financial stake in their favorite teams and players while giving athletes access to novel revenue streams and avenues for fan involvement.
Vee sees NFT collectibles as a component of the ecosystem similarly but predicts that in 20 years, people will “not default to thinking it’s a collectible; they’re going to see it more broadly” when they hear the term NFT.
He also delved into a few subjects related to the present and future of the NFT ecosystem, as well as Vaynerchuk’s suggestions for new projects and mainstream acceptance.
In addition, Vaynerchuk, a five-time New York Times bestselling author, was responsible for founding Wine Library, one of the first online stores for alcoholic beverages in the early 2000s. Together with his younger brother AJ, he co-founded VaynerMedia in 2009. Fast forward to the present, and the business now provides services to PepsiCo, GE, Johnson & Johnson, Chase, and other clients.
