Fear and Greed Index daily update

Today’s Fear & Greed Index is 52, the level is Neutral.

According to Alternative.me, the Crypto Fear and Greed Index stands at 52 (noon, UTC+0), landing in the “neutral” segment. This signifies a neutral level of optimism among the majority of cryptocurrency investors.

Compared to yesterday, the level of Greed had a slight decrease from 53 to 52. Throughout last week, the index fluctuated between 50 and 52, indicating an increase in the level of Greed.