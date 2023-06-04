Binance Market Update (2023-06-04)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.15T, up by 0.21% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $26,915 and $27,333 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $27,199, up by 0.21%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include EPX , AKRO , and BTS , up by 41%, 15%, and 15%, respectively.

