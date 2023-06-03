Atomic Wallet Users Report Losses As Platform Falls Victim to Hack

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Binance Tax
new
Free tax tool to calculate your crypto taxes
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
new
Get up to 8% cashback when you spend at 90M merchants worldwide
Binance Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto with 0 fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Capital Connect
Connecting investors and investment managers
Feed
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Atomic Wallet Users Report Losses As Platform Falls Victim to Hack

Cryptopolitan - Damilola Lawrence
2023-06-04 13:34
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Atomic Wallet, a popular noncustodial-decentralized wallet used by millions of cryptocurrency enthusiasts, has fallen victim to a significant security breach, resulting in users reporting complete losses of their digital assets. The incident occurred when distressed users took to Twitter to share their unfortunate experiences, prompting Atomic’s team to address the issue publicly.
In a message posted on their official Twitter account earlier today, Atomic Wallet acknowledged the reports of compromised wallets and assured users that they were actively investigating the matter. “We are doing all we can to investigate and analyze the situation. As we have more information, we will share it accordingly,” stated the Atomic team. The severity and extent of the attack are yet to be determined.
ZachBTX, a renowned on-chain sleuth recognized for tracing stolen funds and aiding hacked projects, is among those involved in the investigation. While Atomic Wallet’s team is working closely with him, details regarding the attack’s methods remain unclear at this time.
God damn, All of my hard working money has been vanished from atomic wallet only!!!! This is your responsibility to secure the funds, What will happened to our funds? please do not copy paste anything here! just give all clear answer, Many users are faced with this today!!
— Tom (@Christomos03) June 3, 2023
Mine was also stolen today…how the fuck did the steal this??? Who can I contact?
— STRYD⚡️₿ (@JH_STRYD) June 3, 2023

Growing concerns over crypto hacks and losses

The reported hack on Atomic Wallet adds to the escalating list of cryptocurrency security breaches occurring with alarming frequency. The decentralized finance (DeFi) app Jimbos Protocol suffered a similar fate just days ago, losing approximately 4,000 Ether, equivalent to roughly $7.5 million. Furthermore, the recent compromise of Tornado Cash, a decentralized crypto mixer, serves as another stark reminder of the vulnerability of digital assets.
Last year alone, crypto hackers managed to steal an estimated $3.8 billion, primarily attributed to North Korea-linked attackers and DeFi protocols, according to a Chainalysis report. Although TRM Labs’ analysis indicates a drop in the average hack size during the first quarter of 2023 compared to the previous year, experts warn against complacency. They caution that the reduction in attack sizes may be a temporary respite, as a few large-scale incidents could tip the scales once more.
Twitter users affected by the Atomic Wallet hack have shared their distressing experiences, with some claiming significant financial losses. Dissatisfied customers have also taken the opportunity to voice previous security concerns, indicating that this is not the first time funds have been stolen from the Atomic Wallet app.
While the investigation into the Atomic Wallet hack is ongoing, theories have emerged regarding the possible nature of the attack. Speculation suggests that it may be a supply chain attack, wherein hackers tamper with the software source code on the server, unknowingly compromising ordinary users who subsequently download the compromised software.
In the wake of the incident, Atomic Wallet has faced additional criticism relating to the liquidity issues surrounding its native token, Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC). The token’s value has plummeted by 8% following the hack, further exacerbating concerns over the platform’s stability. Additionally, the decision to list the meme coin $BEN, launched by BitBoy Ben Armstrong, has attracted scrutiny from the community.
View full text