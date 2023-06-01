Celsius Rocks Crypto: $800M Ether Staking Increases Ethereum Validator Queue to 44 Days

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Binance Tax
new
Free tax tool to calculate your crypto taxes
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
new
Get up to 8% cashback when you spend at 90M merchants worldwide
Binance Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto with 0 fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Capital Connect
Connecting investors and investment managers
Feed
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Celsius Rocks Crypto: $800M Ether Staking Increases Ethereum Validator Queue to 44 Days

Cryptopolitan - Florence Muchai
2023-06-04 13:37
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Celsius, a renowned crypto lending platform, recently revealed that it plans to stake $800 million worth of Ethereum (ETH) tokens. This is a big deal in the crypto world and has gotten much attention. This significant investment shows how committed Celsius is to the Ethereum network and how vital the Ethereum staking environment is to Celsius.

Celsius’ $800M ETH staking

After the Shanghai update to Ethereum allowed withdrawals from staking contracts, Celsius is redistributing its staked ETH. Tom Wan of 21Shares claims that the strategy reshuffle has increased wait times to 44 days and that the introduction of Celsius might add another week to that.
The line was lengthened further by Celsius’ latest stake deposits. According to the Ethereum monitoring website Wenmerge, the estimated time to clear the queue is now 44 days and one hour.
If all 428,000 Celsius tokens are staked, the ready time will increase by six days and fifteen hours to 45 days, as predicted by Wan on Thursday.
If Celsius decided to stake all the 428k $ETH, it would take 45 days and 4 Hours to clear the whole activation queue. Essentially adding 6 Days & 15 hours to the queueThanks @JimmyRagosa for flagging! pic.twitter.com/gbvvu9YSU6
— Tom Wan (@tomwanhh) June 1, 2023
After Lido Finance, the market leader in liquid staking, returned $813 million in claimed ETH, the company worked tirelessly for two days to transfer ETH into staking contracts. Using data from Arkham Intelligence, we can see that the entity has spent nearly $745 million on ETH since June 1.
The deals are the most recent step in the lender’s strategy to rebalance its staked ETH holdings following Ethereum’s Shanghai upgrade, which allowed withdrawals from staking contracts in April. A total of 460,000 ETH, worth about $870 million at current prices, were staked by the exchange using the liquid staking platform Lido Finance, and another 160,000 tokens, worth approximately $300 million at current prices, were deployed in Celsius’s staking pool.
After experiencing liquidity challenges due to a drop in bitcoin prices and a flood of customer withdrawals, the company filed for bankruptcy protection in July, prompting the transfers.
Last Monday, the U.S. bankruptcy court sold the lender’s assets at auction to Fahrenheit, an investment group funded by Arrington Capital. The group will assume the lender’s institutional loan portfolio, staked crypto, and crypto mining equipment.
Celsius is now a major player in the Ethereum staking market. The platform’s willingness to invest so much money shows its faith in Ethereum’s potential and its determination to foster the expansion and protection of the network.
Furthermore, Celsius’s significant contribution helps allay worries about the scarcity of ETH for staking, a problem that has persisted as Ethereum’s fame and demand grow.

The bankrupt crypto lender case

The reorganization of staked assets is part of the entity’s ongoing attempts to restructure after it filed for bankruptcy in July. Due to the falling prices of cryptos and a rise in customer withdrawals, the company needed help keeping enough cash on hand.
The U.S. bankruptcy court recently sold the exchange to Fahrenheit to an investment group backed by Arrington Capital. This group will take over the lender’s assets, which include institutional loan portfolios, claimed cryptos, and crypto mining units.
The auction to sell Celsius Network’s assets to the crypto consortium Fahrenheit LLC was finalized on May 25, and the company made the announcement that day.
Arkham’s research shows that even after these exchanges, Celsius’ wallets still contain almost $109 million in ETH. Unfortunately, this staking activity has further stressed the increasing demand for validators on the Ethereum network since the activation of the Shanghai upgrades on April 12.
According to blockchain analytics firm Nansen, setting up validators has increased to one month as deposits have outpaced withdrawals by roughly $5.5 billion.
Celsius’s $800 million ETH staking campaign lengthens the Ethereum staking queue and elevates the platform’s critical position within the Ethereum ecosystem. This boosts faith in Ethereum’s long-term viability and makes it possible for more people to participate in staking and get rewards.
Putting up such a large sum of money demonstrates Celsius’s dedication to the network’s development and security and highlights the potential of cryptos as a significant asset class. Many people in the crypto world are waiting to see how Celsius’ investment will affect the future of Ethereum’s staking ecosystem.
View full text