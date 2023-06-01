Celsius Network Shakes Up Ethereum: $745M Deposit Sends Validator Queue Soaring

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Binance Tax
new
Free tax tool to calculate your crypto taxes
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
new
Get up to 8% cashback when you spend at 90M merchants worldwide
Binance Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto with 0 fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Capital Connect
Connecting investors and investment managers
Feed
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Celsius Network Shakes Up Ethereum: $745M Deposit Sends Validator Queue Soaring

Investor Bites
2023-06-03 13:09
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
SNEAK PEEK
  • Celsius Network disrupts ETH staking with $745 million deposit.
  • Celsius’ move extends Ethereum validator queue to 44 days.
  • Celsius continues staking despite recent bankruptcy and acquisition.
The crypto lending firm Celsius Network is stirring the Ethereum staking landscape with its recent, and quite substantial, move to deposit ETH into staking contracts. The substantial deposit of $745 million worth of Ether (ETH) into staking contracts over the last two days has notably extended the Ethereum validator queue to an unprecedented 44 days.
According to data from Arkham Intelligence, this shift in Celsius’ staking strategy has had significant ramifications on the Ethereum network’s waiting period for validator deployment. The firm’s massive ETH deposit was facilitated by redeeming approximately $813 million worth of staked ETH from the liquid staking leader, Lido Finance.
If Celsius decided to stake all the 428k $ETH, it would take 45 days and 4 Hours to clear the whole activation queue. Essentially adding 6 Days & 15 hours to the queue
Thanks @JimmyRagosa for flagging!
— Tom Wan (@tomwanhh) June 1, 2023
Tom Wan, an analyst at crypto investment product manager 21Shares, highlighted that Celsius’ deposit could account for nearly a week’s worth of the added waiting time.

Unveiling the Revolution Triggered by Ethereum’s Shanghai Upgrade

According to sources, the Shanghai upgrade to the Ethereum network in April enabled withdrawals from staking contracts, a feature that Celsius took advantage of in a big way. At the time of the upgrade, Celsius had about $870 million worth of ETH staked with Lido Finance and around $300 million deployed in its own staking pool.
However, Celsius started to shuffle its ETH assets between Lido, its own staking pool, and institutional staking service Figment. Later on, Celsius reclaimed 428,000 ETH tokens from Lido and divided these assets between two crypto addresses, one used for Figment and the other for its own pool.
This decisive move came in the wake of Celsius filing for bankruptcy protection in July due to liquidity issues. The firm was recently auctioned to Fahrenheit, an investment group backed by Arrington Capital, which will take over Celsius’ assets, including its staked cryptocurrencies.
Nevertheless, Celsius has continued moving tokens into staking contracts and appears on track to stake all of the reclaimed 428,000 ETH. As of now, Celsius has staked about $199 million worth of ETH via Figment and deposited about $12 million into the Celsius staking pool. After these transactions, Celsius still holds roughly $109 million in ETH.
The post Celsius Network Shakes Up Ethereum: $745M Deposit Sends Validator Queue Soaring appeared first on Every News Bite is Essential for Investment.
View full text