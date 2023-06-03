Uniswap Scam Alert: Fraudsters Impersonate Executives and Create Fake Website

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Binance Tax
new
Free tax tool to calculate your crypto taxes
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
new
Get up to 8% cashback when you spend at 90M merchants worldwide
Binance Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto with 0 fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Capital Connect
Connecting investors and investment managers
Feed
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Uniswap Scam Alert: Fraudsters Impersonate Executives and Create Fake Website

Cointelegraph - Amaka Nwaokocha
2023-06-03 10:18
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Hayden Adams, the creator of the Uniswap protocol and CEO of Uniswap Labs, recently expressed his surprise on Twitter regarding a scam where individuals created a fake Uniswap website.
In a tweet, Adams indicated his astonishment at the elaborate nature of the scam, emphasizing that it required a significant amount of effort. He further disclosed that the scammers had incorporated Chinese community content into their scheme and even included links directing users to the legitimate Uniswap app on their deceptive website.
To add an extra layer of credibility to their scheme, the scammers went to great lengths by organizing an hour-long Zoom recording showcasing individuals pretending to be high-ranking executives from Uniswap. This orchestrated video presentation aimed to deceive viewers into believing the authenticity of the scam. Upon viewing the video, Adams expressed his bewilderment, stating, “Video is nuts. No idea who any of those people are.“
Screenshot of the fake Zoom recording. Source: Twitter
To dispel any misconceptions, Adams made it clear that neither Uniswap nor the Uniswap Foundation had any form of association or involvement with the video in question, or the individuals who appeared in it.
Crypto Twitter speculated that the scam might revolve around a video showcasing people in Shenzhen, China, promoting the Uniswap (UNI) token. The footage reportedly bore titles such as “The first Uniswap Asian Summit” and “Guest: CEO of Uniswap.”
Adams and his team have been engaged in efforts to combat and mitigate the impact of the scam. Their efforts involve taking down the domain used to create the forged website.
Twitter user, Roland, shared his astonishment regarding the event described in Adams’ tweet. Despite residing near Shenzhen, he expressed unfamiliarity with such an event and speculated that it could have been organized discreetly due to the stringent cryptocurrency regulations in China.
The People’s Bank of China prohibited crypto exchanges from operating in the country in 2018, claiming they encouraged public financing without approval. China has banned all cryptocurrency operations since September 2021.
Magazine: Chinese TV’s crypto ‘bull run’ report censored,
View full text