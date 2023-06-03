copy link
Binance Market Update (2023-06-03)
Binance
2023-06-03 09:30
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.15T, up by 0.22% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $26,861 and $27,300 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $27,143, up by 0.08%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include AMB, JST, and LEVER, up by 60%, 22%, and 18%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Net Bitcoin ATMs Record an Increase After 4 Months of Global Downtrend
- Microsoft Pens AI Cloud Computing Deal With Former Ethereum Miner CoreWeave: CNBC
- Democratizing Digital Art; Alchemy Pay Integrates Mastercard for Global NFT Purchases
- Tether Sets All-Time High, Beats Market Cap of $83.2B
- US Debt Ceiling, Declining Trust in Banks Send ETH Staking to Record Highs
- U.S. Adds 339K Jobs in May, Blowing Through Estimates for 195K; Bitcoin Steady At $27K
Market movers:
- ETH: $1902.81 (+0.60%)
- BNB: $305.9 (-0.55%)
- XRP: $0.5222 (+1.38%)
- ADA: $0.376 (+0.62%)
- DOGE: $0.0725 (+0.39%)
- SOL: $21.11 (-0.28%)
- MATIC: $0.9015 (-0.66%)
- TRX: $0.08509 (+11.49%)
- LTC: $95.1 (+0.38%)
- DOT: $5.29 (+0.27%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- AMB/BUSD (+60%)
- JST/BUSD (+22%)
- LEVER/BUSD (+18%)
