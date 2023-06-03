Binance Market Update (2023-06-03)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.15T, up by 0.22% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $26,861 and $27,300 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $27,143, up by 0.08%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include AMB , JST , and LEVER , up by 60%, 22%, and 18%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: