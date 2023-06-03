Centralized Exchange Volume Hits Rock Bottom, Decentralization Gains Prominence

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Binance Tax
new
Free tax tool to calculate your crypto taxes
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
new
Get up to 8% cashback when you spend at 90M merchants worldwide
Binance Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto with 0 fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Capital Connect
Connecting investors and investment managers
Feed
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Centralized Exchange Volume Hits Rock Bottom, Decentralization Gains Prominence

Coinpedia - Qadir AK
2023-06-03 10:05
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
In a noteworthy development for the cryptocurrency market, the trading volume of centralized exchanges experienced a substantial decline in May 2023, reaching its lowest point since October 2020. According to data from The Block, this decline amounted to a staggering $440 billion, reflecting a notable 27% decrease from the previous month.
What is the reason? How is this going to impact you, the investor? We’ve covered it all. Read on!

Growing Trust Issues

One of the primary factors contributing to this decline is the mounting concern surrounding trust issues associated with centralized exchanges.
The market was shaken when FTX, the second-largest and fastest-growing crypto exchange, suddenly collapsed due to a takeover by its rival Binance. This development followed a pattern seen earlier with the abrupt closures of other prominent crypto firms, including Celsius and Voyager. These struggling companies even resorted to tapping into customer accounts in an effort to stay afloat, further eroding trust in centralized exchanges.

Large Firms Withdraw from Centralized Exchanges

In addition, to trust issues, the withdrawal of large firms from centralized exchanges has also played a role in the overall decline in trading volume. According to a recent report, Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, witnessed a significant drop in monthly exchange volume during May, falling by approximately 26% compared to the previous month.

Decentralized Exchanges on the Rise

Amidst the decline in centralized exchanges, a notable trend has emerged: the rise of decentralized exchanges (DEXs) as a viable and attractive option for traders.
Operating on blockchain networks, DEX platforms offer increased security, privacy, and control over funds by enabling users to trade directly with each other, bypassing intermediaries. Data from Dune, an on-chain analytics firm, reveals a surge in the number of users across various DeFi platforms in May 2023, reminiscent of the peak levels witnessed during the bullish phase in 2021.

Memecoins Steal The Spotlight

While the user base of decentralized exchanges expanded, the trading volume on DEXs experienced a slight dip in May. Settlements of trades on non-custodial exchanges amounted to $72.4 billion, reflecting a 2% decline from the previous month, as reported by Dune.
It’s important to note, however, that this decline in trading volumes was partially attributed to a higher proportion of low-value transactions, particularly driven by meme-coin trading.

The Future of Centralized Exchanges

As the market adapts to these changing dynamics, it remains to be seen how centralized exchanges will respond to the growing demand for decentralized alternatives and restore faith among traders and investors.
The decline in centralized exchange volume raises important questions about the future direction of the cryptocurrency market and the role that trust, security, and decentralization will play.
The post Centralized Exchange Volume Hits Rock Bottom, Decentralization Gains Prominence appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News.
View full text