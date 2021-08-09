Jack Dorsey Gets More Involved in Growing Bitcoin Adoption

Twitter founder, Jack Dorsey, has become one of Bitcoin’s prominent evangelists.

Dorsey ramped up his Bitcoin support after handing over Twitter.

According to Dorsey, Bitcoin will unite a deeply divided country, and eventually, the world.

Twitter founder, Jack Dorsey, has become one of Bitcoin’s prominent evangelists. Multiple reports show the former Twitter CEO promoting Bitcoin and supporting the crypto’s adoption.

Although Dorsey has supported Bitcoin for many years, he appears to have ramped up his activities since handing over Twitter. He has been speaking at major Bitcoin events and supporting the Bitcoin network via his company, Block.

Dorsey partnered with the famous American artist and celebrity Jay-Z in launching a Bitcoin academy in a public housing complex. His company, Block, also teamed up with Tesla and Blockstream to mine Bitcoin using solar power in Texas. The former social media guru is also adopting Bitcoin for charity. Block reportedly backed a Bitcoin mining company toward bringing 25-cent electricity to rural Africa.

Dorsey’s Twitter evangelism started while he was still at the helm of affairs at Twitter. In August 2021, Dorsey tweeted: “Bitcoin will unite a deeply divided country, and eventually, the world.”

#Bitcoin will unite a deeply divided country.(and eventually: world) — jack (@jack) August 9, 2021

Although Dorsey did not specify the country in his tweet, many people suspected he was referring to the United States. The reason for their suspicion bordered on the failed amendment, a hot topic discussed.

Dorsey stepped down as Twitter CEO in November 2021, eleven months before completing the sale. Elon Musk completed the Twitter takeover and became the new owner on October 27, 2022, after acquiring the social media company for $44 billion.

Dorsey remains an active participant on Twitter, using it to express his ideas, especially on social issues. However, his Bitcoin exploits and activities supporting the technology’s growth are as clear as daylight.

The post Jack Dorsey Gets More Involved in Growing Bitcoin Adoption appeared first on Coin Edition.