Fear and Greed Index daily update

Today’s Fear & Greed Index is 53, the level is Neutral.





According to Alternative.me, the Crypto Fear and Greed Index stands at 53 (noon, UTC+0), landing in the “neutral” segment. This signifies a neutral level of optimism among the majority of cryptocurrency investors.

Compared to yesterday, the level of Greed had a slight increase from 50 to 53. Throughout last week, the index fluctuated between 48 and 53 indicating an increase in the level of Greed.