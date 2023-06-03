Vitalik Buterin & StarkWare Invest in Kakarot, Powering Starknet Ecosystem

Vitalik Buterin and StarkWare invest in Kakarot, an EVM implementation on Starknet. Kakarot zkEVM is built on CairoVM, enabling compatibility with Ethereum applications. Kakarot intends to leverage Ethereum's security while maintaining low costs through STARK proofs.

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin and blockchain scaling enterprise StarkWare are championing a new entrant in the blockchain arena - Kakarot, an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) on Starknet. The participation in Kakarot's pre-seed funding round signals a strong vote of confidence in this venture, the specifics of which remain undisclosed.

Built atop CairoVM, a Turing-complete language, Kakarot zkEVM ushers developers into an environment compatible with Ethereum, facilitating the creation and launch of EVM-cohesive applications. Using Solidity or any other EVM-compatible language, developers can engineer apps that are interactive through familiar tools such as Metamask or WalletConnect.

Security and transparency are the cornerstones of Kakarot, achieved by harnessing STARK proofs to validate transactions and blocks. As such, Kakarot strikes a balance between leveraging Ethereum's robust security measures and minimizing costs.

A peek into Kakarot's future reveals an ambitious plan to nestle itself as an EVM on the Starknet Layer 2 in its initial phase. This strategic positioning is anticipated to unlock a plethora of possibilities and bolster the Starknet ecosystem.

Beyond this, the fusion of Kakarot and Starknet’s Madara sequencer promises to enable Layer 3 zkEVMs. Such integration, as per the team, would empower the deployment of zkEVM app chains, settling transactions on Starknet with validity proofs.

As Kakarot strides into the future, it aspires to connect with native Starknet protocols and orchestrate cross-protocol operations. This innovative spirit and the backing of industry stalwarts like Vitalik Buterin and StarkWare places Kakarot in a promising position within the crypto world. The advent of Kakarot could herald a vibrant era of interoperability and security in blockchain applications.

