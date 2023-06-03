Exchange
Airline Group ANA Launches On-Chain Marketplace and NFTs

Hypemoon
2023-06-03 04:25
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
ANA, Japan's largest airline group and a member of the United Airlines co-founded Star Alliance, has announced the launch of an NFT marketplace under its subsidiary ANA NEO.
Titled "ANA GranWhale," the platform is said to provide a space for the airline to release on-chain products, and while other airlines have used the technology for ticketing and exclusive metaverse experiences, this specific offering marks the first instance of a marketplace by any airline.
ANA has launched an NFT business and the virtual platform ANA NEO will operate the “ANA GranWhale NFT MarketPlace”, making ANA the first airline in the world to sell NFT products!
— All Nippon Airways (@FlyANA_official) June 1, 2023
Initial offerings from GranWhale include works from renowned aviation photographer Luke Ozawa, which are available to purchase as limited-edition NFTs. Other collectibles include two 3D Boeing 787 aircraft, one with inaugural livery and the other with the initially proposed design.
"As part of the first airline group to launch an NFT marketplace, we are excited to pioneer a new avenue to connect with our customers and enhance their experience," said ANA NEO President Mitsuo Tomita, in a press release, adding "Through this initiative, we aim to unlock the potential of NFTs in the aviation industry, bringing together the digital and physical realms to create unique and memorable experiences that unite the world in wonder."
While the launch sees a variety of in-house created assets, the group has also sought out a partnership with Web3 native brand Airbits, known for its collection of randomly generated 3D voxel pilots. Together, the two have produced a variety of limited edition ANA pilots, both of which have sold out at the time of writing but are available on the platform's secondary market -- which accepts both crypto and credit cards.
Looking ahead, ANA Group plans to expand its NFT product lineup in the future, offering a wider range of unique and captivating offerings to customers.
Additionally, ANA expressed that GranWhale will also focus on commercializing NFT content from various regions in Japan, further enriching the value of the customer experience, as well as providing opportunities to small businesses and individuals throughout the country.
In other news, Meta jumps anticipated Apple VR announcement and reveals Quest 3.
