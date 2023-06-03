Backed By German and Swiss Banks, Crypto Companies Join Forces to Bolster Asset Tokenization

Taurus, a prominent digital asset infrastructure provider, has announced a strategic partnership with Polygon, an Ethereum scaling network, supported by Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank. This collaboration aims to drive the widespread adoption of tokenization, a groundbreaking trend in traditional finance, which involves representing real-world assets as digital units.

With the backing of these renowned banking institutions, Taurus and Polygon are poised to revolutionize the financial industry by leveraging blockchain technology for asset tokenization.

As the representation of tangible assets as digital units, tokenization has become a powerful tool attracting interest from mainstream financial institutions. The ability to trade and transfer assets seamlessly on blockchain networks offers numerous benefits, including increased liquidity, fractional ownership, and enhanced accessibility. Tyrone Lobban, head of JPMorgan’s digital assets platform Onyx, referred to tokenization as the “killer app” for traditional finance, emphasizing its potential to transform the industry.

By partnering with Polygon, Taurus gains access to a robust Ethereum scaling network that offers faster transaction processing and reduced costs compared to the main Ethereum network. Moreover, Polygon aims to go beyond Ethereum and become an “internet of blockchains,” connecting various Ethereum-compatible networks. This expansion strategy will contribute to further reducing transaction costs and enhancing transaction speeds, facilitating the seamless tokenization of assets across different networks.

In a separate development highlighting the growing significance of Polygon, Deutsche Telekom, one of Europe’s leading telecommunications companies, recently announced its partnership with Polygon as a validator for its Ethereum layer-2 scaling platform. As one of the hundred validators for Polygon’s Supernets solution, Deutsche Telekom will provide staking and validation services, thereby bolstering the security, governance, and decentralization of the protocols. This move demonstrates Deutsche Telekom’s commitment to playing a pivotal role in Web3 infrastructure.

With Taurus and Polygon joining forces and the support of major banking institutions, the tokenization of real-world assets is expected to gain significant traction in the financial industry. Traditional finance players are increasingly recognizing the transformative potential of blockchain technology and seeking to build capabilities to manage tokenized securities. The collaboration between Taurus, Polygon, and the backing of Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank solidifies the drive towards a blockchain-agnostic and token-agnostic infrastructure that can meet the evolving demands of the industry.

The post Backed by German and Swiss banks, Crypto companies join forces to bolster asset tokenization appeared first on Todayq News.