Feed
Flash news
CFTC Proposes Rule Change to Strengthen Risk Management for Digital Assets

Cryptopolitan - Damilola Lawrence
2023-06-03 02:46
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
The United States Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has proposed to amend its risk management program in response to the growing influence of digital assets and emerging technologies. Commissioner Christy Goldsmith Romero emphasized the need to address the risks associated with cryptocurrencies and artificial intelligence while highlighting concerns regarding industry custody practices. The proposal, aimed at bolstering investor protection and ensuring the financial system’s stability, will now undergo a period of public comment before potential implementation.
The CFTC is seeking public comment on the Risk Management Program (RMP) requirements for swap dealers and futures commission merchants. Learn more:
— CFTC (@CFTC) June 1, 2023

Commissioner Romero calls for enhanced oversight and risk management

The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has proposed a comprehensive revamp of its risk management regulations, emphasizing the need for firms to prepare themselves for the volatility of cryptocurrencies and the associated risks of holding customers’ digital assets.
Commissioner Christy Goldsmith Romero stated that emerging technologies such as digital assets, artificial intelligence, and cloud services had introduced significant risks, compelling the CFTC to reevaluate its regulatory oversight and risk management requirements.
In a June 1 statement, Romero announced the CFTC’s invitation to comment on potential risk management program changes. She highlighted the increasing integration of digital assets with banks and brokers and the evolving risks posed by these developments.
Romero also drew attention to the ongoing concerns surrounding custody practices within the industry. She noted that brokers might consider holding customer assets as stablecoins or other digital assets, which could introduce unique and unknown risks.

CFTC’s proposed rule change aims to address risks associated with digital assets

The CFTC, responsible for regulating the derivatives market in the United States, acknowledged the rapid integration of digital assets into financial institutions and the consequential need for a thorough reassessment of risk management requirements. Commissioner Romero stated, “These technological advancements, with their accompanying risks, necessitate the Commission revisiting our regulatory oversight, including our risk management requirements.”
One key concern highlighted by Romero is the potential risks associated with crypto derivatives trading. She cited instances of collapsed cryptocurrency exchanges, such as FTX, Terra, and Celsius, which resulted in substantial losses. Additionally, Romero drew attention to rampant fraud and illicit finance in certain sectors of the crypto markets, emphasizing the need for increased oversight to protect investors.
Custody practices were another significant focus of the proposed rule change. Romero pointed out that brokers may opt to hold customer assets as stablecoins or other digital assets, which could introduce unique and unknown risks. Identifying and managing these risks associated with third-party custody arrangements are crucial to maintaining the financial system’s integrity.
The CFTC’s proposed rule change has entered the “advance notice of proposed rulemaking” stage, which includes 60 days for public comments. Following this preliminary stage, a formal proposed rule will be developed and voted upon for final approval. The regulatory body aims to balance facilitating innovation and safeguarding investors, acknowledging the evolving nature of the digital asset market.
Commissioner Romero, known for her crypto-friendly stance, has been vocal about the importance of oversight and investor protection. She has consistently advocated for measures to mitigate risks and enhance regulatory safeguards. In April, Romero proposed reducing the anonymity of certain tokens to manage better the risks associated with digital assets.
The CFTC’s proactive approach aligns with recent regulatory efforts to monitor and regulate the crypto industry more closely. Earlier this year, the agency filed a lawsuit against Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, accusing it of multiple trading derivatives violations and failure to comply with anti-money laundering and know-your-customer regulations.
As the CFTC addresses the risks posed by the ever-evolving digital asset landscape, it is poised to play a crucial role in shaping the regulatory framework surrounding cryptocurrencies and emerging technologies. The proposed rule change reflects a commitment to protect investors, maintain market integrity, and foster a resilient financial system in the face of rapid technological advancements.
