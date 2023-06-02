Bitcoin Wins No Matter What the Fed Does: Arthur Hayes

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Binance Tax
new
Free tax tool to calculate your crypto taxes
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
new
Get up to 8% cashback when you spend at 90M merchants worldwide
Binance Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto with 0 fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Capital Connect
Connecting investors and investment managers
Feed
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bitcoin Wins No Matter What the Fed Does: Arthur Hayes

CryptoPotato - Andrew Throuvalas
2023-06-02 17:06
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Will the Federal Reserve stop raising interest rates next month? For Bitcoin investors, the answer may not actually matter.
According to BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes, Bitcoin’s price and inflation will rise in tandem precisely because of hawkish central bank policy – contrary to what modern monetary theory would suggest.

How Rising Rates Will Increase Inflation

In a Thursday blog post titled “Patience is Beautiful,” Hayes outlined why the economy’s ever-expanding debt-to-GDP ratio will cause traditional economic “laws” to “break down.” This includes the idea that rising interest rates cause the money supply and inflation to fall. He writes:
“Regardless of which path the Fed chooses, be it to hike or cut rates, they will accelerate inflation and catalyze a general rush for the exits from the parasitic fiat monetary financial system.”
Data from US Debt Clock shows that the United States government is currently $31.8 trillion in debt. That’s a far cry from the nation’s $26.4 trillion GDP and its relatively meager $4.6 trillion yearly tax revenue.
President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy recently unveiled a draft bill to avert an incoming debt crisis after the nation reached its $31.4 trillion debt limit in January. The deal would suspend the debt ceiling entirely until 2025, but require a number of cost-cutting measures to ensure it doesn’t spiral out of hand until then.
Hayes predicted that the debt ceiling will indeed be lifted sometime this summer, at which point the US Treasury “must issue trillions of dollars worth of debt.” This would drive up interest rates on short-term government debt, incentivizing bank depositors to withdraw their holdings en masse as they are incentivized to lend to the government, rather than the bank.
As such, the Federal Reserve will be forced to cut rates, making banks profitable again, but causing inflation to spike as a consequence. Alternatively, the Fed could keep raising rates – but this would only incentivize more bank failures, which will be paid off by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation with more money printing.
“Gold, Bitcoin, AI tech stocks, etc. will all be beneficiaries of this “wealth” that is printed by the government and handed out as interest,” Hayes said.

Stay Patient, Says Hayes

In the short term, Hayes said he expects Bitcoin to hold firm – but that a bull market will likely begin in the late third/early fourth quarter of the year.
“Money printing, yield curve control, bank failures, etc. will all come to pass,” he wrote. “Between now and then, chill the fuck out… “Because come this fall, you better be strapped into your trading spaceship, ready for liftoff.”
Last month, Hayes said he doesn’t expect Bitcoin to rise to a new all-time high ($70,000) before the end of the year, but that 2024 is “gonna be a good year.”
His opinion mirrors that of the on-chain market analysis firm CryptoQuant, which told CryptoPotato in April that institutional investors are eyeing Bitcoin for later this year. A new all-time high, they said, could be reached by Q2 2024.
The post Bitcoin Wins No Matter What the Fed Does: Arthur Hayes appeared first on CryptoPotato.
View full text