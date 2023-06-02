ZkPass Wins Binance Web3 Reality Show “Build the Block”

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Binance Tax
new
Free tax tool to calculate your crypto taxes
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
new
Get up to 8% cashback when you spend at 90M merchants worldwide
Binance Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto with 0 fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Capital Connect
Connecting investors and investment managers
Feed
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

ZkPass Wins Binance Web3 Reality Show “Build the Block”

CoinCu - Thana
2023-06-02 16:32
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Key Point:
  • zkPass wins Binance Labs’ “Build the Block” competition with their identity verification solution for Web3 applications based on multi-party computation and zero-knowledge proof technology.
  • Binance Labs gives investment offers to four other contestants: Mind Network, Kryptoskatt, Bracket Labs, and DappOS, all working on innovative solutions to improve Web3 infrastructure and decentralized finance.
Binance Labs has announced zkPass as the winner of its Web3 reality show, “Build the Block,” held in the metaverse. The competition saw several startups compete with each other to win an investment from Binance Labs.
The competition’s winner was zkPass, a decentralized identity verification solution that preserves privacy. After the show, the zkPass team expressed intense excitement at winning the competition and the opportunity to work closer with Binance Labs.
Thanks a million for voting us as the winner of #BuildTheBlock! We're beyond excited about the incubation opportunity and investment offer. Huge shoutout to the incredible communities, judges, supportive mentors, and our awesome fellow classmates. We're all set to level up… https://t.co/biaF7yMFoj
— zkPass (@zkPass) June 2, 2023
zkPass is a privacy-preserving identity protocol that enables users to selectively disclose verifiable data to third parties without revealing or uploading detailed documents. Based on Multi-Party Computation (MPC) and Zero-Knowledge Proof (ZKP) technologies, zkPass prioritizes privacy preservation, security, trustworthiness, and compatibility with various data sources in the digital landscape.
It integrates into any HTTPS websites and on-chain data sources through a TLS-based Oracle, ensuring data integrity and validity with various identity sources. With cutting-edge privacy computing techniques, zkPass provides a comprehensive solution for identity verification across Web2 and Web3, aiming to be a robust infrastructure for decentralized society.
Apart from zkPass, four other contestants received investment offers from Binance Labs. These include Mind Network, a decentralized privacy-preserving data lake, Kryptoskatt, a project simplifying Web3 finance, Bracket Labs, a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform creator, and DappOS, an operating protocol.
Binance Chief Business Officer Yibo Ling, who participated as a judge in the contest, stated that they are looking forward to seeing the growth of the competition’s winner. Ling emphasized the importance of building the foundations of sustainable ecosystems that allow scalability, specifically those enabled by zero-knowledge-proof techniques.
Binance Labs’ support for these startups is a positive sign for the industry. It shows a growing demand for innovative solutions that enhance user experience and improve security. With the proper support and investment, these startups can continue to grow and innovate, paving the way for a more decentralized and democratized future.
DISCLAIMER: The Information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.
View full text