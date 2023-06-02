Hashflow Price Analysis: Following a Reemergence of Bullish Momentum, the Price Climbs to $0.459

The most recent Hashflow price analysis indicates a notable bullish recovery with today’s further elevation. Following the significant correction on May 31, 2023, which triggered a strong downtrend, the price has exhibited a consistent recovery since yesterday. The bulls have efficiently maintained control, leading to regained momentum, resulting in the current price of $0.459.

HFT/USD 1-day price chart: The price’s proximity to $0.460 suggests a renewed possibility of improvement

The one-day analysis of Hashflow’s price suggests a rise in price, as indicated by the return of a bullish candlestick on the price chart. Two days ago, the cryptocurrency experienced significant bearish resistance, resulting in a substantial decline in price. However, today, the bulls are attempting to recover from the bearish shock. As a result, the price has climbed to $0.459, slightly surpassing the moving average (MA) level of $0.455.

HFT/USD 1-day price chart. Source: Tradingview

The diminishing volatility suggests a possibility of fewer price oscillations in the coming days. As a result, the upper Bollinger band currently sits at $0.477, indicating a resistance level for HFT. Conversely, the lower Bollinger band reveals a value of $0.429, signifying support for the cryptocurrency. Additionally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) score has risen to 45, implying heightened buying activity in the market.

Hashflow price analysis: The price is experiencing a downturn as bearish pressure forms

The four-hour analysis of Hashflow’s price suggests a downturn, as the bears have managed to halt the price oscillation. The price has experienced a slight devaluation to $0.459, which was unexpected considering its previous steady upward movement. However, in the past few hours, the uptrend has reversed, resulting in a significant decrease in price. Fortunately, the impact of this decline is limited. The moving average currently sits at $0.453, while the Bollinger bands maintain an average of $0.458.

HFT/USD 4-hour price chart. Source: Tradingview

The upper Bollinger band is now touching $0.490 whereas the lower Bollinger band is at $0.426. The RSI curve has flattened significantly in the last few hours and has been hovering at index 52, which is a quite neutral figure but shows pressure from the sellers’ side in the market.

Hashflow price analysis conclusion

The one-day and four-hour Hashflow price analysis offer favorable signals to buyers, as the price has experienced a significant recovery today. Reaching its previous high of $0.459, the price reflects the impact of bullish momentum. While the hourly prediction for HFT/USD may not be particularly encouraging, potentially leading to a decline in the near future, the overall trend remains in favor of buyers. Today, the coin continues to register gains.