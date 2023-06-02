Exchange
Hashflow Price Analysis: Following a Reemergence of Bullish Momentum, the Price Climbs to $0.459

Cryptopolitan - Aamir Sheikh
2023-06-02 17:37
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.

The most recent Hashflow price analysis indicates a notable bullish recovery with today’s further elevation. Following the significant correction on May 31, 2023, which triggered a strong downtrend, the price has exhibited a consistent recovery since yesterday. The bulls have efficiently maintained control, leading to regained momentum, resulting in the current price of $0.459.

HFT/USD 1-day price chart: The price’s proximity to $0.460 suggests a renewed possibility of improvement

The one-day analysis of Hashflow’s price suggests a rise in price, as indicated by the return of a bullish candlestick on the price chart. Two days ago, the cryptocurrency experienced significant bearish resistance, resulting in a substantial decline in price. However, today, the bulls are attempting to recover from the bearish shock. As a result, the price has climbed to $0.459, slightly surpassing the moving average (MA) level of $0.455.

HFT/USD 1-day price chart. Source:  Tradingview

The diminishing volatility suggests a possibility of fewer price oscillations in the coming days. As a result, the upper Bollinger band currently sits at $0.477, indicating a resistance level for HFT. Conversely, the lower Bollinger band reveals a value of $0.429, signifying support for the cryptocurrency. Additionally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) score has risen to 45, implying heightened buying activity in the market.

Hashflow price analysis: The price is experiencing a downturn as bearish pressure forms

The four-hour analysis of Hashflow’s price suggests a downturn, as the bears have managed to halt the price oscillation. The price has experienced a slight devaluation to $0.459, which was unexpected considering its previous steady upward movement. However, in the past few hours, the uptrend has reversed, resulting in a significant decrease in price. Fortunately, the impact of this decline is limited. The moving average currently sits at $0.453, while the Bollinger bands maintain an average of $0.458.

HFT/USD 4-hour price chart. Source:  Tradingview

The upper Bollinger band is now touching $0.490 whereas the lower Bollinger band is at $0.426. The RSI curve has flattened significantly in the last few hours and has been hovering at index 52, which is a quite neutral figure but shows pressure from the sellers’ side in the market.

Hashflow price analysis conclusion

The one-day and four-hour Hashflow price analysis offer favorable signals to buyers, as the price has experienced a significant recovery today. Reaching its previous high of $0.459, the price reflects the impact of bullish momentum. While the hourly prediction for HFT/USD may not be particularly encouraging, potentially leading to a decline in the near future, the overall trend remains in favor of buyers. Today, the coin continues to register gains.

