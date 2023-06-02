ADA Continues to Grow, While ETH Remains Somewhat Stagnant

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Binance Tax
new
Free tax tool to calculate your crypto taxes
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
new
Get up to 8% cashback when you spend at 90M merchants worldwide
Binance Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto with 0 fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Capital Connect
Connecting investors and investment managers
Feed
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

ADA Continues to Grow, While ETH Remains Somewhat Stagnant

CoinEdition - Steven Walgenbach
2023-06-02 17:39
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
  • Dan Gambardello uploaded his latest ADA analysis to YouTube earlier today.
  • The trader predicted that ADA would eventually surpass ETH as the altcoin leader.
  • Both of the Layer-1 cryptos printed gains over the last 24 hours.
The crypto trader and analyst Dan Gambardello shared his latest analysis for Cardano (ADA) in a YouTube video earlier today. In the video, he noted that the Cardano network continues to grow despite the current consolidation phase. In addition to this, the trader predicted that ADA would eventually overtake Ethereum (ETH) as the leading altcoin.
One of the key indications of the network’s continued growth in the past few weeks was the high level of development activity surrounding the project. Gambardello highlighted that Cardano was ranked 3rd in terms of the number of notable GitHub commits over the last 30 days. In this regard, ADA outperformed ETH, which was ranked 10th on the list.
Another aspect of Cardano that has experienced growth recently is its Total Value Locked (TVL). The trader noted that this on-chain metric had seen exponential growth throughout the past few weeks, which led him to predict that a new all-time high (ATH) may be set before the next bull run.
From a technical perspective, Gambardello forecasted continued consolidation for ADA’s price for the next few weeks. He added that the months ahead might be turbulent for the altcoin’s price as the Bitcoin (BTC) halving edges closer. During this potentially volatile period, he believes ADA’s price may retest the $0.32 mark.
At press time, CoinMarketCap indicated that ADA was changing hands at $0.3718 after it had printed a 1.95% gain over the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, ETH’s price had increased by 1.89% during this period and stood at $1,888.67 as a result. Both of the altcoins’ weekly performances were in the green as well.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions, as well as all the information shared in this price analysis, are published in good faith. Readers must do their own research and due diligence. Any action taken by the reader is strictly at their own risk. Coin Edition and its affiliates will not be held liable for any direct or indirect damage or loss.
The post ADA Continues to Grow, While ETH Remains Somewhat Stagnant appeared first on Coin Edition.
View full text