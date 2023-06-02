SHIB’s 90% Fall From All-Time-High Leaves 81% of Holders At Loss

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Binance Tax
new
Free tax tool to calculate your crypto taxes
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
new
Get up to 8% cashback when you spend at 90M merchants worldwide
Binance Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto with 0 fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Capital Connect
Connecting investors and investment managers
Feed
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

SHIB’s 90% Fall From All-Time-High Leaves 81% of Holders At Loss

CoinEdition - Lisa walter
2023-06-02 13:39
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
  • SHIB’s 200-EMA golden cross on the daily timeframe could trigger an uptrend in the long term.
  • The token lacked liquidity due to the stagnancy in the OBV.
  • Traders are not excited about its short-term prospects.
IntoTheBlock data revealed that Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) 90.16% decline from its All-Time High (ATH) has left 81% of its holders in a loss. This situation explains how the token has been unable to catch up with other cryptocurrencies during short-term rallies.
According to the crypto market insight platform, this performance has left SHIB’s correlation with Bitcoin (BTC) at 0.86. Although this correlation could be considered near perfect, it suggests that the meme has not followed BTC’s movement 100% in recent times.
However, SHIB’s inability to offer gains to its long-term holders might not be connected to submerged interest and a lack of liquidity alone.

SHIB’s bearish nature continues to linger

Instead, the emergence of Pepecoin (PEPE) has also played a part. Despite the drop in the token value, the broader crypto community still seemed to have their eyes on it.
This was because LunarCrush showed that its social engagement increased significantly over the last week. For the unfamiliar, when social engagement spikes, it means that search and discussion around an asset have increased. But how soon will SHIB exit this underwhelming performance?
SHIB/USD 1-Day Chart (Source: TradingView )
Based on the daily chart above, SHIB has been unable to hold on to notable resistance. As of 19 April, the 0.00001549 psychological resistance fell sharply. And subsequent attempts have also ended futile.
In addition, the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) crossed the 50-day EMA (orange). The state of these indicators suggests that sellers are in control. Therefore, it could be difficult for SHIB to recover in the short term.
However, there was an upward crossover or golden cross of the 200-day EMA (purple) above the 20 and 50 EMAs on 9 March. A situation like this indicates that SHIB could establish a new uptrend in the mid to long term.
Meanwhile, the On-Balance-Volume (OBV) which measures buying and selling pressure has mostly stayed flatlined. At press time, the OBV showed that the intent of market players have swayed from buying and selling the token.
SHIB/USD 1-Day Chart (Source: TradingView )

Shorts’ time to reign in the market

In terms of funding rate, Coinglass revealed that SHIB had gone negative. This means that traders holding short positions were willing to pay the funding fees of long position holders to keep their futures contracts open.
On the flip side, when the funding rate is positive, it implies bullishness with traders’ position. Hence, long-positioned traders would be willing to pay shorts.
SHIB funding rate (Source: Coinglass )
In the long run, SHIB has the tendency to revive considering how it’s one of the top tokens held by whales. However, short-term expectations might continue languishing in the bearish area.
Disclaimer: The views, opinions, and information shared in this price prediction are published in good faith. Readers must do their research and due diligence. Any action taken by the reader is strictly at their own risk. Coin Edition and its affiliates will not be liable for direct or indirect damage or loss.
The post SHIB’s 90% Fall from All-Time-High Leaves 81% of Holders at Loss appeared first on Coin Edition.
View full text