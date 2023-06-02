AVAX Sees 1M Active Monthly Users for the First Time Ever

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Binance Tax
new
Free tax tool to calculate your crypto taxes
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
new
Get up to 8% cashback when you spend at 90M merchants worldwide
Binance Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto with 0 fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Capital Connect
Connecting investors and investment managers
Feed
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

AVAX Sees 1M Active Monthly Users for the First Time Ever

CoinEdition - Steven Walgenbach
2023-06-02 15:21
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
  • Satoshi Club tweeted yesterday that AVAX achieved a major on-chain milestone.
  • The post noted that the project hit 1 million monthly active users for the first time ever.
  • AVAX’s was trading at $14.43 after a price rise of 2.45%; a bullish cross may happen
A crypto analysis platform, Satoshi Club, revealed in a Tweet yesterday that Avalanche (AVAX) reached a huge milestone recently. According to the post, the AVAX blockchain had crossed 1 million monthly active users for the first time in the project’s history.
AVAX monthly active users (Source: Twitter)
This could have a positive impact on AVAX as 1 million active users signifies increased adoption and market perception, potentially attracting more users, developers, and investors. CoinMarketCap indicated that AVAX was one of the many cryptocurrencies that experienced a price increase over the past 24 hours of trading.
At press time, the altcoin was worth about $14.43 after a price rise of 2.45% over the past day. This performance from AVAX enabled it to strengthen against the two market leaders, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), by about 1.51% and 0.77% respectively.
AVAX’s price increase was also able to flip its weekly performance back into the green to 2.25%. Meanwhile, the crypto’s 24-hour trading volume saw an increase of more than 5%, and stood at $118,542,690.
4-hour chart for AVAX/USD (Source: TradingView)
Looking at AVAX’s 4-hour chart, a significant bullish flag was on the verge of triggering. At press time, the 9 EMA line on the 4-hour chart was attempting to cross above the longer 20 EMA line. Should this cross happen, the altcoin’s price may look to flip the next resistance level at $14.52 into support.
Once AVAX’s price closes a 4-hour candle above the $14.52 mark, it will climb to $15.031 in the following 48 hours. On the other hand, failure to close a 4-hour candle above $14.52 within the next 24 hours will result in AVAX’s price dropping down to just above $14.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions, as well as all the information shared in this price analysis, are published in good faith. Readers must do their own research and due diligence. Any action taken by the reader is strictly at their own risk. Coin Edition and its affiliates will not be held liable for any direct or indirect damage or loss.
The post AVAX Sees 1M Active Monthly Users for the First Time Ever appeared first on Coin Edition.
View full text