Binance Market Update (2023-06-02)
Binance
2023-06-02 09:30
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.14T, up by 1.06% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $26,505 and $27,213 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $27,121, up by 0.68%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include LINA, BAR, and AMB, up by 28%, 14%, and 13%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- USDC Stablecoin to Be Launched Natively on Layer 2 Scaling Solution Arbitrum
- U.S. Commodities Agency May Change Risk Rules to Consider Crypto
- Tether Market Cap Climbs to All-Time High of $83.2B, Even As Stablecoin Market Sinks
- Massive XRP Token Release: 1B Tokens Unlocked From Escrow
- Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Exceeds 50T for the First Time
- FDUSD Stablecoin Launches in Hong Kong Amid New Asset Trading Guidelines
- Jimbos Protocol Offers $800K Bounty to the Public After Hacker Ignores Deal
- Treat Crypto As Securities By Default, European Parliament Study Says
- USDC Issuer Circle Has Ditched All U.S. Treasuries From $24B Reserve Fund Amid Debt Ceiling Showdown
- Tether Surpasses Previous Market Cap High of $83.2B, Solidifying Position as Leading Stablecoin
Market movers:
- ETH: $1891.55 (+1.47%)
- BNB: $307.7 (+0.95%)
- XRP: $0.5151 (+1.52%)
- ADA: $0.3738 (+3.00%)
- DOGE: $0.07223 (+0.68%)
- MATIC: $0.907 (+1.25%)
- SOL: $21.18 (+2.32%)
- LTC: $94.74 (+2.06%)
- TRX: $0.07632 (+2.58%)
- DOT: $5.277 (+0.71%)
Top gainers on Binance:
