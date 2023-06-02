Binance Completes USDT Integration on Arbitrum One and Optimism Networks

Binance, the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange, has announced the completion of its Tether (USDT) integration on the Arbitrum One and Optimism networks.

In addition to integrating USDT on these two networks, Binance has now opened deposits for both chains. Binance will open withdrawals for Tether (USDT) on the Arbitrum One and Optimism networks once there are sufficient deposits, and will not notify users in a further announcement.

The Arbitrum One and Optimism networks are Layer-2 scaling solutions for Ethereum, designed to increase the network's transaction throughput and lower gas fees.