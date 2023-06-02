Bitcoin Mining Companies Expand Operations Amid Profitability Crisis

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Binance Tax
new
Free tax tool to calculate your crypto taxes
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
new
Get up to 8% cashback when you spend at 90M merchants worldwide
Binance Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto with 0 fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Capital Connect
Connecting investors and investment managers
Feed
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bitcoin Mining Companies Expand Operations Amid Profitability Crisis

Cryptopolitan - Lacton Muriuki
2023-06-02 07:34
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Recent announcements reveal that some Bitcoin mining companies have defied the 44% decline in mining profitability over the past year and continued to build and increase their production capabilities.
CleanSpark, an American Bitcoin mining firm, recently made headlines by purchasing 12,500 brand-new Antminer S19 XP units for $40.5 million. The acquisition, priced at $23 per terahash per second (TH/s), comes at a lower rate than the average market price. Despite the challenges posed by the all-time high Bitcoin mining difficulty of over 50 trillion and near-peak network hash rate of 395 EH/s, CleanSpark remains determined to expand its operations.
The purchase agreement stipulates that 6,000 machines will be shipped in June, with the remaining units scheduled for shipment in August. These Antminer S19 XP units boast a hash rate of 141 TH/s, adding an impressive 1.76 exahashes per second to CleanSpark’s current capacity of 6.7 EH/s. CEO Zach Bradford is confident that this investment will help the company meet and potentially exceed its year-end target of 16 EH/s.
Hot off the press! More miners have been purchased by $CLSK for lower than the current average market price. Approximately 12,500 Antminer S19 XP units were bought for $40.5 million – or $23 per terahash.The units have a power-efficiency rating of 21.5 joules per terahash… pic.twitter.com/TKRxhWXlzx
— CleanSpark Inc. (@CleanSpark_Inc) June 1, 2023

Bitcoin mining companies’ challenges

CleanSpark, operating its mining farms in Georgia, already has 67,700 mining machines in operation and has mined 2,395 BTC year-to-date. Despite the declining profitability of Bitcoin mining, currently, at $0.071 per TH/s per day (down 44% in the past year and 82% since the crypto market peak in late 2021), CleanSpark remains committed to its expansion plans.
Other Bitcoin mining companies have also demonstrated resilience in the face of profitability challenges. Bitfarms reported mining 459 BTC in May, a 6.5% increase compared to the previous year, despite a 65% rise in network difficulty. Cipher Mining achieved a record production of 493 BTC in May, largely driven by the spike in transaction fees during the BRC-20 memecoin minting craze.
Moreover, Compass Mining recently signed a deal with hosting provider Arthur Mining to establish a new facility in Ohio, showcasing the industry’s continued growth and determination to overcome profitability obstacles.
Despite the declining profitability of Bitcoin mining, these companies’ expansions and increased production signify their confidence in the long-term potential of the cryptocurrency and their commitment to seizing opportunities in the market.
View full text