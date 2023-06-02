copy link
Google Cloud Partners with Voltage to Expand Bitcoin Lightning Network Hosting and Locations
Google Cloud has announced a partnership with Voltage, a Bitcoin Lightning Network service provider, to expand its hosting and locations. Through this collaboration, Google Cloud aims to enhance the infrastructure of the Bitcoin Lightning Network, ensuring greater accessibility and efficiency for users worldwide. (Bitcoin Magazine)
