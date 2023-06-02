copy link
create picture
more
Binance Integrates Tether (USDT) on Arbitrum One and Optimism Networks, Opens Deposits
Binance News Team
2023-06-02 05:00
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Binance has successfully integrated Tether (USDT) into the Arbitrum One and Optimism networks. Deposits for Tether (USDT) are now open on both networks. Withdrawals for Tether (USDT) will become available on both the Arbitrum One and Optimism networks once sufficient deposits are made, with no further announcement necessary.
Users can find their assigned Tether (USDT) deposit addresses on the Arbitrum One and Optimism networks within the Deposit Crypto page on Binance's platform. The smart contract addresses of Tether (USDT) on both networks are also available for users to access.
It's worth noting that Binance supports Tether (USDT) as bridged assets on the Arbitrum One and Optimism networks. The bridged smart contracts for Tether (USDT) are managed by their respective networks and not issued by Tether, meaning they cannot be redeemed with Tether.
View full text