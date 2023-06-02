Binance Integrates Tether (USDT) on Arbitrum One and Optimism Networks, Opens Deposits

Binance has successfully integrated Tether (USDT) into the Arbitrum One and Optimism networks. Deposits for Tether (USDT) are now open on both networks. Withdrawals for Tether (USDT) will become available on both the Arbitrum One and Optimism networks once sufficient deposits are made, with no further announcement necessary.

Users can find their assigned Tether (USDT) deposit addresses on the Arbitrum One and Optimism networks within the Deposit Crypto page on Binance's platform. The smart contract addresses of Tether (USDT) on both networks are also available for users to access.