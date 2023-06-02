Binance Provides Virtual Law Enforcement Training for Cambodian Ministry of Interior Officers

Binance recently conducted a virtual law enforcement training for the Cambodian Ministry of Interior officers as part of its Global Law Enforcement Training Program. The session covered various topics, including techniques used by Binance's Investigations team in the crypto space and their collaborative work with global law enforcement agencies to combat cybercrime.

The training aimed to enhance the officers' capabilities in cybercrime investigation and strengthen the partnership between Binance and the Cambodian Ministry of Interior. In 2022, the Binance Investigations team responded to over 40,000 law enforcement requests and worked with agencies from 80 countries. The team organized over 70 anti-cybercrime workshops in 2022 and more than 50 in-person and remote trainings in 2023 so far.