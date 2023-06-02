copy link
Fear and Greed Index daily update
Binance News Team
2023-06-02 04:49
Today’s Fear & Greed Index is 50, the level is Neutral.
According to Alternative.me, the Crypto Fear and Greed Index stands at 50 (noon, UTC+0), landing in the “neutral” segment. This signifies a neutral level of optimism among the majority of cryptocurrency investors.
Compared to yesterday, the level of Greed had a slight decrease from 52 to 50.. Throughout last week, the index fluctuated between 49 and 50 indicating an increase in the level of Greed.
The Fear & Greed index is measured from 0 to 100, with 0 representing "Extreme Fear" and 100 representing "Extreme Greed." The index calculates the factors of volatility (25%), market momentum/volume (25%), social media (15%), dominance (10%), Google trends (10%), and survey (15% - currently paused).
