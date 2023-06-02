OpenAI CTO's Twitter Account Hacked, Shilling 'scam' Airdrop, Community Warns

Crypto Twitter has been flooded with warnings from users, after the Twitter account of Mita Murati, the chief technology officer of artificial intelligence firm OpenAI, was seemingly hacked — promoting a "scam" cryptocurrency airdrop.

On June 2, Murati's account tweeted what appears to be a phishing link promising an airdrop of a purported ERC-20 token OPENAI named after the firm that created ChatGPT.

Murati has 126,200 followers on Twitter and has a verified account on the platform. The post has been viewed 79,600 times and has been retweeted 83 times at the time of writing.

Murati's tweet promotes the airdrop of an ERC-20 token and links to what appears to be a phishing website. Source: Twitter

The tweet's author has also restricted who could reply to the tweet so others are unable to easily warn the link is a scam.

Some Twitter users theorize that Murati was a victim of a SIM-swapping attack.

We don't know what's going on yet (SIM attack?)But NO WAY this is really Mira. This is a scam. — Mark Jeffrey (@markjeffrey) June 2, 2023

This is a developing story, and further information will be added as it becomes available.