Binance Labs Co-Leads $6.6M Seed Round for Web3 Gaming DApp Fusionist

Binance Labs has co-led a strategic investment of $6.6 million in Fusionist, a Web3 gaming DApp, intending to foster innovation and adoption in Web3 gaming. Fusionist aims to develop a scalable multi-gaming ecosystem on the Unity platform, providing high-quality AAA gameplay for an increasingly larger Web3 gaming community.

The Fusionist founding team comprises seasoned veterans from leading gaming entities such as Tencent Games, Electronic Arts, and Moonton Games. These experts bring over 16 years of combined experience in the development of global PC and mobile games. This collaboration underlines Binance Labs' commitment to further support early-stage Web3 gaming innovation.