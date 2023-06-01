Binance Futures to Delist USDⓈ-M 1000LUNCBUSD Perpetual Contract and Update Leverage & Margin Tiers

Binance Futures has announced its plans to delist the USDⓈ-M 1000LUNCBUSD Perpetual Contract. All positions will be closed, and an automatic settlement will be conducted on June 8, 2023, at 09:00 (UTC). The contract will be delisted following the settlement's completion.

Additionally, Binance Futures will adjust the leverage and margin tiers for the USDⓈ-M 1000LUNCBUSD Perpetual Contract at 12:00 (UTC) on June 1, 2023. Existing positions opened prior to the update will be affected. Users are strongly advised to adjust their positions and leverage before the changes take place in order to prevent potential liquidation.