copy link
create picture
more
Binance Futures to Delist USDⓈ-M 1000LUNCBUSD Perpetual Contract and Update Leverage & Margin Tiers
Binance News Team
2023-06-01 09:39
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Binance Futures has announced its plans to delist the USDⓈ-M 1000LUNCBUSD Perpetual Contract. All positions will be closed, and an automatic settlement will be conducted on June 8, 2023, at 09:00 (UTC). The contract will be delisted following the settlement's completion.
Additionally, Binance Futures will adjust the leverage and margin tiers for the USDⓈ-M 1000LUNCBUSD Perpetual Contract at 12:00 (UTC) on June 1, 2023. Existing positions opened prior to the update will be affected. Users are strongly advised to adjust their positions and leverage before the changes take place in order to prevent potential liquidation.
View full text