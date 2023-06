Binance Enhances USDⓈ-Margined Futures Liquidity Provider Program

Binance is set to upgrade its USDⓈ-Margined Futures Liquidity Provider Program on June 5, 2023, at 00:00 (UTC). This update will allow users to qualify by meeting the Weekly USDⓈ-M Futures maker volume percentage requirement, excluding maker volume on BTC and ETH pairs. This addition provides more options for eligible users across all tiers.

Maker fee rebates will be updated around June 13, 2023, at 04:00 (UTC) for users who qualify based on the new criteria.

Key features of the upgraded USDⓈ-Margined Futures Liquidity Provider Program include:

- Addition of a new qualification option: Weekly USDⓈ-M Futures maker volume percentage (excluding maker volume on BTC and ETH pairs)

- Users can now qualify for the program by meeting one of the three requirements:

- Weekly USDⓈ-M Futures maker volume percentage

- Weekly USDⓈ-M Futures maker volume percentage (excluding maker volume on BTC and ETH pairs)