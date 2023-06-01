copy link
Binance to Support BNB Smart Chain Network Upgrade and Hard Fork
Binance News Team
2023-06-01 03:30
Binance has announced its support for the upcoming BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) network upgrade and hard fork. The event is scheduled to occur at BNB Smart Chain block height 29,020,050, approximately at 22:00 (UTC) on June 11, 2023. Binance will suspend deposits and withdrawals on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) starting around 21:30 (UTC) on the same day.
