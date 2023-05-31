copy link
create picture
more
Binance Futures to Adjust Leverage & Margin Tiers on Multiple COIN-M Contracts
Binance News Team
2023-05-31 06:35
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Binance Futures has announced upcoming adjustments to the leverage and margin tiers of multiple COIN-M Perpetual and Delivery Contracts, taking effect on June 1, 2023, at 12:00 (UTC). The specific changes can be found in the provided tables.
View full text