Binance to Support Optimism Network Upgrade and Hard Fork

Binance has announced its support for the upcoming Optimism (OP) network upgrade and hard fork, scheduled for June 6, 2023, at 16:00 (UTC). To accommodate this, deposits and withdrawals of OP will be temporarily suspended from 15:30 (UTC) on the same day.

Notably, the trading of OP will not be affected during the network upgrade and hard fork, ensuring minimal disruption for users. Binance has confirmed that it will handle all technical requirements for users holding OP in their accounts, and no new tokens will be created as a result of the upgrade and hard fork.