Bitcoin, Ethereum Record Losses; GateToken Becomes Top Loser

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded lower, with the cryptocurrency prices trading below the $27,000 level on Thursday.

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) also recorded losses, but remained above the key $1,800 mark this morning.

XDC Network (CRYPTO: XDC) was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while GateToken (CRYPTO: GT) turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $1.13 trillion, recording a 24-hour decline of 0.5%. BTC was trading lower by 0.9% at $26,882 while ETH fell by around 0.3% to $1,860 on Thursday.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

Gainers

XDC Network (CRYPTO: XDC)

Price: $0.03567 24-hour gain: 8.6%

MX TOKEN (CRYPTO: MX)

Price: $3.28 24-hour gain: 7.7%

Pepe (CRYPTO: PEPE)

Price: $0.000001305 24-hour gain: 4%

The Sandbox (CRYPTO: SAND)

Price: $0.5497 24-hour gain: 3.6%

Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC)

Price: $92.39 24-hour gain: 3.5%

Losers

GateToken (CRYPTO: GT)

Price: $4.47 24-hour drop: 7.2%

Flare (CRYPTO: FLR)

Price: $0.02287 24-hour drop: 4.9%

Huobi Token (CRYPTO: HT)

Price: $2.96 24-hour drop: 4.4%

Mask Network (CRYPTO: MASK)

Price: $4.26 24-hour drop: 3.9%

Dash (CRYPTO: DASH)

Price: $41.53 24-hour drop: 3.1%

