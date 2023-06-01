copy link
create picture
more
Bitcoin, Ethereum Record Losses; GateToken Becomes Top Loser
Benzinga - Lisa Levin
2023-06-01 17:00
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded lower, with the cryptocurrency prices trading below the $27,000 level on Thursday.
Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) also recorded losses, but remained above the key $1,800 mark this morning.
XDC Network (CRYPTO: XDC) was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while GateToken (CRYPTO: GT) turned out to be the biggest loser.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $1.13 trillion, recording a 24-hour decline of 0.5%. BTC was trading lower by 0.9% at $26,882 while ETH fell by around 0.3% to $1,860 on Thursday.
Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:
Gainers
- XDC Network (CRYPTO: XDC)
Price: $0.03567 24-hour gain: 8.6%
- MX TOKEN (CRYPTO: MX)
Price: $3.28 24-hour gain: 7.7%
- Pepe (CRYPTO: PEPE)
Price: $0.000001305 24-hour gain: 4%
- The Sandbox (CRYPTO: SAND)
Price: $0.5497 24-hour gain: 3.6%
- Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC)
Price: $92.39 24-hour gain: 3.5%
Losers
- GateToken (CRYPTO: GT)
Price: $4.47 24-hour drop: 7.2%
- Flare (CRYPTO: FLR)
Price: $0.02287 24-hour drop: 4.9%
- Huobi Token (CRYPTO: HT)
Price: $2.96 24-hour drop: 4.4%
- Mask Network (CRYPTO: MASK)
Price: $4.26 24-hour drop: 3.9%
- Dash (CRYPTO: DASH)
Price: $41.53 24-hour drop: 3.1%
Read This Next: Top 5 Consumer Stocks That You May Want To Dump In June
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
View full text